SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) — The GBI is investigating a shooting involving an officer in Cobb County.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday when the CCPD was conducting a child trafficking investigation that led them to a Red Roof Inn on Winchester Parkway near West Atlanta Road SE.
Investigators knocked on the door and a young woman opened the door.
Inside the room were two young women with 29-year-old Atwon White, of Williamson.
When White saw the investigators, he pointed a handgun at the officers and ran out the room and into the parking lot. That is when he pointed the handgun at a uniformed CCPD officer, and the officer shot White once with his issued rifle.
White was treated on the scene and transported to Kennesaw Hospital. White is reported to be in critical condition, but is expected to survive.
The two females were successfully rescued and are being assisted via ICAC resources by CCPD.
No police officers were injured during the incident.
This is the 82nd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.