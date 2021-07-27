ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a man in front of a Midtown Atlanta church. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday in front of the Ponce Presbyterian Church.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, several customers at the BP gas station across the street from the church called police saying a man was shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from three gunshot wounds to his leg. Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Investigators said the man and other people were playing dice on the church steps. Moments later, there was an argument, and the man was shot. The shooter left the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.