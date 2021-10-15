ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting injured one person in northwest Atlanta Friday night.
Around 8:35 p.m., Atlanta police responded to the Magnolia apartments in Vine City after reports of a shooting in the area.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. According to police, the suspected shooter fled the scene.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Stay CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
