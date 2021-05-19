LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A man is in custody after a shooting early Wednesday that killed one woman and left another injured.
Bryan Miller, 53, is behind bars facing charges of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Police said Miller pulled the trigger in the deadly shooting at the Reflections on Sweetwater apartment complex in the 3400 block of Sweetwater Road in Lawrenceville.
Investigators swarmed the complex after the shots were fired. 62-year-old Gracie Miller was killed in the shooting. 44-year-old Shamome Morris, a relative visiting from New York, was shot but survived. She’s now recovering in a nearby hospital.
As for a motive, police believe this was a domestic incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
