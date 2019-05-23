DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) A man threatening to blow himself up at a Kroger location in DeKalb County has been taken into custody by police.
The situation unfolded Thursday morning at the Kroger location on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur.
According to DeKalb County Police, a white man in his early 20's stood in front of the propane tanks at the entrance to the store, holding two bags and an unidentified object.
He also allegedly threatened to blow up himself and the building. A hostage negotiator was on scene for several hours.
Police evacuated the building and also cordoned off a large section of the block.
The man was taken into custody around 11 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.