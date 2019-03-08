Jonesboro, GA (CBS46) Police have a suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of a man in Clayton County on Thursday.
Simon Sayer is accused of fatally shooting 29 year-old Jamar Hall on the 8000 block of Attleboro Drive in Jonesboro.
When police arrived on scene, they found Hall deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. A woman was also wounded but her injuries are said to be "non life-threatening."
Police later arrested Sayer in Norcross and were able to find the murder weapon.
Sayer is currently in the Clayton County Jail.
No word on when he's expected in court.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
