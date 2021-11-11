ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man is in police custody after apparently firing shots at APD officers who were responding to a domestic call near Thomasville Park.
Officers arrived to Thomasville Boulevard Thursday morning and were quickly confronted by a man, who at some point began to run from police.
A chase ensued which escalated when the man began shooting at the officers on scene.
No officers were injured, but the man could be seen entering an ambulance on a gurney after police tackled him to the ground.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
