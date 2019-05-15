CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have a man in custody after he allegedly drove his truck at several deputies while fleeing arrest.
The incident happened on May 13 near a Dollar General location on Highway 13 in Carroll County.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says deputies were looking to arrest 46 year-old Jason Scott Fletcher of Bowdon, who had several outstanding warrants.
As they were trying to take Fletcher into custody, he allegedly began driving towards a group of deputies, who had to run out of the way to avoid being struck.
Fletcher and an occupant inside eventually ditched the vehicle and took off on foot.
After receiving several tips from the community, Fletcher was apprehended. He's been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction and possession of methamphetamine.
