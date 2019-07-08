JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Jackson County deputies are asking the public for assistance locating a man who allegedly harmed a one-year-old baby.
Justin Michael Taylor allegedly harmed the baby while it was in his care on June 29th.
He faces the following charges: aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.
Anyone with information of Taylor's whereabouts is asked to contact Charlie Timms with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 706-387-6057.
