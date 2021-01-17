Police are investigating a homicide in Gwinnett County.
The shooting happened at The Aurora @ 2700 Apartments in Lilburn.
Gwinnett county police said they were called to the apartment complex around 2:55 pm Sunday and found a man in his 30’s dead.
Police told CBS46’s Melissa Stern he was shot at several times.
Police said a woman called 911 saying a man in the apartment had been shot.
Police added the caller is not a suspect, but would not disclose their relationship.
Master Police Officer Michael Truesdell with Gwinnett County Police said they don’t know the motive at this time but are investigating it as a homicide.
Officer Truesdell said no one is in custody and would not comment on whether they have any suspects or what the relationship is between the victim and the shooter.
“I feel safe to say that the public at large does not need to be alarmed about an active shooter type incident, this was one homicide, that’s not something the apartment complex or residents here should be worried about,” Officer Truesdell said.
This is an ongoing investigation and police were at the complex for several hours interviewing witnesses.
