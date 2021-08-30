ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a carjacking and shooting early Monday morning.
According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to 584 Marietta St. NW after a report of a person shot. Investigators say a man and a woman were in a vehicle when they were approached by two suspects and carjacked.
During the incident, police say one of the suspects shot the man. One of the suspects got in the car and left the scene and the other suspect ran away on foot. Both suspects remain at large at this time.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.
