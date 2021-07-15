ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man is in the hospital, in serious condition, after an early morning shooting on Atlanta's southwest side.
Police say the shooting took place in the 3000 block of Imperial Circle SW just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say they are working to determine what led up to the shooting and have not released any suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.
