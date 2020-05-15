ROME, GA (CBS46)— A Rome, Georgia man has been arraigned on several counts of allegedly producing and possessing child pornography.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Virgil “Bud” Jesse Dupree, Jr., 61, of Rockmart, was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 20 on child pornography charges.
According to the U.S. Attorney, since at least 2016, Dupree allegedly communicated with teenage girls he met on an online messenger service.
While chatting with the teenage girls, Dupree allegedly asked and received sexually explicit images and videos from at least four teenage girls, the press release stated.
Officials later executed a search warrant at Dupree’s home, where investigators allegedly found multiple electronic devices containing thousands of images and videos of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s office wrote.
These images included sexually explicit images and videos of the girls that Dupree met online, according to the U.S Attorney.
The press release stated officials pursued this case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a program that marshals federal, state and local resources to apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children.
For more information on the program, please click: www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
