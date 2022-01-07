ATLANTA (CBS46) — According to a press release, Georgia's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured the indictment of Demonte Engle on one charge of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude.
This indictment follows the successful completion of an undercover operation conducted by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit with assistance from the Office of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Gwinnett County grand jury, resulting in Engle’s indictment on Jan. 5, 2022. The indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective maximum penalties:
Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude (O.C.G.A. 16-5-46 (c)) – life in prison
In 2021, the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated 25 cases, arrested 9 individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.