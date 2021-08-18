UPDATE: MARTA Police have cleared the scene and normal service has returned to the east and westbound lines.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Fire Rescue crews are working a scene at a MARTA train station after a man was found trapped under a catwalk.
The incident happened around 8:57 p.m. at the eastbound line of Edgewood-Candler Park Station. The man was reported conscious and alert with a leg injury.
Authorities say expect major delays on the east and west lines.
Eastbound trains are turning around at King Memorial and Westbound trains are turning around at East Lake, according to police.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
