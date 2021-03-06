Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in midtown Atlanta early Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:50 p.m. Atlanta police responded to a scene on the 1000 block of Peachtree Street after reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and was reported alert, conscious and breathing.
During the investigation, officers detained one person who they believe may been involved in the shooting.
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. The investigation continues, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
