ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are searching for several suspects in connection with a violent robbery that took place at Kennedy Park located in the 200 block of James P. Brawley Dr. SW.
Police say the victim was at the park with his family when he was accosted by approximately 15 males. Two of the suspects told the man to “give it up.” The victim was hit in the head and beaten when he refused to comply. The men took the victim’s wallet and cellphone and fled the scene. The victim sustained a head injury which required several stitches.
Police described the ringleaders as two black males and have released sketches of the suspects. If you recognize these men or have any information on this case, send a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit one online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously. Anonymous tippers are still eligible for cash rewards for the arrest and indictment of suspects.
John F. Kennedy Park received a $2.4 million renovation earlier this year. It was part of the Super Bowl Legacy LIII Initiative, which aimed to foster healthy lifestyles and leave a lasting impact after hosting Super Bowl LIII. The newly renovated park was unveiled during the week of Super Bowl LIII with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
