ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta leaving one man injured.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday on the 400 block of Oakland Avenue in the Grant Park area.
Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg; he was alert and conscious.
Officials have not released the victim's identity at this time.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
