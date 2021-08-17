ATLANTA (CBS460 -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:37 p.m., APD officers reported to Grady Hospital to investigate what led to a shooting that injured a man. The victim told police that he was privately transported to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound. Police say the victim could not advise the location of where the incident occurred.
Authorities are working to determine if this incident is related to the shooting incident that occurred on Cleveland Ave in southwest Atlanta.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 for the latest on this story.
