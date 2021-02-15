A man was injured and transported to a local hospital Monday after an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County police responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Beech Drive. When officers arrived, the found an armed man in the middle of the road.
After a brief discussion, police say the man raised a weapon and fired at the officers, causing them to return fire. No officers or anyone else were injured. GBI will be handling the investigation.
