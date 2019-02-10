ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Just after midnight Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call in the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW where a man was shot.
According to the victim, he was driving when a suspect in a dark colored sedan began shooting at him. The 39-year-old sustained at least one gunshot wound before crashing his vehicle.
When EMS arrived, the victim was alert and breathing. He was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
Detectives are still investigating.
