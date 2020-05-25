Man injured in Memorial Day officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in the area of Jackson Street and Highland Ave.
Atlanta Police say one male was shot in the arm; no officers were injured.
At this time details of how the Memorial Day shooting unfolded are not yet known.
CBS46 has a crew at the scene. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.