ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting inside the garage of apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.
Officers responded to Hank Aaron Drive SW at around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday after calls came in that a person was shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a man had been shot. The victim told police he had been walking in the parking lot when he heard gunfire and was struck.
The man was taken to the hospital and is reported to be stable. His shooter remains at-large.
CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
