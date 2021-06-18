ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to determine if a shooting at a parking lot is a case of self-defense.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Friday in the 900 block of Brady Avenue NW.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, a man called 9-1-1 and told officers he shot another man during a confrontation. The man who got shot left the area before police arrived.
While investigating, police learned a man showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg. The man was in stable condition.
The incident may have started on the roadway. According to police, while driving, the man who was shot drove behind the other man into the parking lot of a business. There was a confrontation, and the man being followed opened fire. Police are working to determine if this was a case of road rage or an attempted robbery.
So far, the man who did the shooting has not been charged, and officers said the person who was shot may face charges, depending on the outcome of the investigation.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance video.
Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
