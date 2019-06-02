ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A guy who said he was just trying to check out sounds of gunfire wound up shot in the leg.
It happened Sunday morning outside a home in the 10-hundred block of Peeples St. SW in Atlanta.
Police said they were called out just before 8am because of a shooting.
The victim told them he heard gunshots, so he went outside to see what was going on and got hit by a bullet in the leg. He did describe a suspect as a tall, thin man driving a white Porsche.
Atlanta Police say their investigation is continuing.
