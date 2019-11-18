PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a man who thought he was setting up a sexual encounter with an 8 year-old girl.
Brian Travis Cowart, 34, of Cartersville, was arrested on November 1 after he allegedly set up a meeting with the girl at a retail store in Hiram.
Police say Cowart offered a sum of money to perform sex acts on the young girl. As he arrived on the scene, Cowart was swiftly taken into custody.
“As adults, it is our responsibility to keep children safe from online predators. I want to encourage all parents to keep an eye on your child’s online activities and know who they are communicating with at all times," said Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge in a press release.
Cowart is charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation, criminal attempt to entice a child for indecent purposes and violation of computer/electronic pornography and child exploitation.
