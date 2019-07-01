CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have a man in custody after he allegedly threatened the life of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Kevin Wesley Henderson was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly placed two calls to 911, threatening to kill Sheriff Hill.
Deputies secured warrants for Henderson's arrest and they took him into custody as he was sitting inside his vehicle around 10 a.m. outside of a home on Lake Harbin Drive in Morrow.
This is the third time Sheriff Hill has been threatened in just the past couple of years. In January of 2018, Tonieka Brown was arrested for sending numerous emails, inappropriate pictures and links to love songs.
Gerrian Hawes was also arrested in October of 2018 for sending numerous love letters to the sheriff.
No word on when Henderson is expected in court.
