Man jailed for shooting, beating woman outside bar

JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to shooting a woman outside a Clayton County bar was arrested in Gwinnett County Friday morning.
William Lamar Griffin, 66, went to the Sports Café on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. He then went inside to talk to a woman he knew and asked her to come outside the bar to talk.
Once the pair were outside, an argument began. Griffin is accused of grabbing the woman by her hair and began dragging her to his car. The violence continued as he hit her with a pistol, eventually shooting her in the shoulder. Before leaving the parking lot of the bar, Griffin used the pistol to strike the woman again.
A cousin who was inside the bar with the victim came outside to find her on the ground crawling for help.
A manhunt for the suspect found him in Gwinnett County where he was captured without incident. Griffin was booked into the Clayton County jail on three charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
