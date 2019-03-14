Atlanta, GA (CBS46) MARTA customers experienced delays Thursday morning after a man jumped in front of a southbound train, prompting an emergency situation.
The incident forced both north and southbound MARTA trains to run on delays Thursday morning but the scene has since been cleared.
According to MARTA, the man jumped onto the tracks at the Lindbergh Station. He was alert, conscious and breathing before being taken to an area hospital.
A bus bridge was established between the Arts Center Transit Station to Lenox Transit Center.
Service was restored around 8 a.m.
