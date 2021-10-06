ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating the reported kidnapping and robbery of a man who was working at the time of the crime.
The victim was working at a home off Whitefoord Ave in the Edgewood neighborhood on Monday around noon. He told police as he was unloading his van, two armed men forced him into the back of the van, drove off with him inside. He said they took him to a nearby ATM where they used his debit cards to withdraw money from his account, before running off.
Surveillance video from the home, where the man was taken, appears to show two men – one carrying a bike - pass the home as the victim grabs materials near the van. They males are later seen walking back toward the truck before one of them eventually gets in the front seat of the van and drives off.
“That’s scary for someone like myself because I’m out by myself now in broad daylight,” said Jordyn Kriksey. “So, to think that happened to him, that could happen to me.”
“It is not only crazy. It is heartless,” said another neighbor. “The leaders, they need to wake up. They need to speak up. They need to have a plan for the future because none of us will be safe.”
The victim was not physically injured. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case. Anyone with information should contact APD.
