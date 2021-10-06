ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a robbery and kidnapping that happened Monday afternoon.
Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian robbery and kidnapping call at 115 Whitefoord Ave NE.
When they arrived, officers met with the victim, who stated he was robbed by two armed men while unloading his work truck. The thieves demanded the victim to enter his truck and then drove to a nearby ATM to withdraw money using the victim’s debit card.
The men then fled the scene.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
