NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) A man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles while riding a moped in Gwinnett County early Monday morning.
The crash happened on Singleton Road at Thompson Parkway in Norcross.
Police say the man had just gotten off of work at around 1 a.m. when the accident occurred.
He was riding his moped when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. A second vehicle then ran over the man.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say charges are pending.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
