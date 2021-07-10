JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- One man is dead after police say he was shot after completing a firearm transaction with a suspect.
Clayton County Police say the shooting took place in the 8000 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro Friday evening.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the hospital but later died.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
The case has been turned over to the Clayton County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
