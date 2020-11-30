The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputy.
The shooting happened on Sunday at a home near the 1700 block of S. Highway 92.
According to a statement from the GBI, Alonzo L. Landy, 32, called 9-1-1 “advising that he was telling people to get out of his head and was shooting rabbits.”
A 9-1-1 dispatcher heard numerous gunshots in the background during the emergency call.
Moments later, deputies were dispatched to Landy’s home.
“Landy advised dispatch that he would defend himself and would shoot cops if he had to”, and Landy sent a mass text message to family members saying, “he couldn’t make it anymore”, according to the GBI statement.
During the conversation, Landy reportedly told a dispatcher, “come on blue boys”, and Landy continued to fire a gun.
Police later determined Landy was “heavily intoxicated” and Landy appeared to fall asleep on the phone during the conversation, the GBI statement read.
The GBI reported Fayette County units decided to deploy a robot as Landy appeared to fall asleep.
Before deputies could deploy the robot, Landy reportedly exited his home and began firing an assault rifle at the deputies.
A Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy returned fire, fatally striking Landy multiple times.
Landy was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
No deputies were injured during the incident, and the case will be turned over to the Fayette County District Attorney’s office for review.
This is the 87th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.