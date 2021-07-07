CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) — One man is dead after police say he, and another suspect, were involved in a shootout Tuesday night.
According to DeKalb County Police, the incident took place at 751 N. Indian Creek in Clarkston, which is the address of The Lakes at Indian Creek Apartments.
Police say the investigation shows that the victim and the suspect were in a dispute and began shooting at each other. It is not clear where exactly the shooting took place on the property.
Police say the suspect ran from the scene and has not been arrested.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department.
