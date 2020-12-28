The Georgia Bureau of Investigations in investigating a deputy involved shooting that left a corrections officer injured.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, just after midnight on Monday, a corrections officer at the Washington State Prison went to investigate a breach on the prison’s property.
Investigators later learned two men tried to drop off contraband at the prison.
During the corrections officer’s encounter with the two men, shots were exchanged.
One K-9 deputy was shot and rushed to an Augusta hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One suspect was later found dead in a nearby pond. Police have not released his cause of death.
The other suspect, Marquaqvious Parks, was later arrested after police searched the area for several hours.
The Washington County Sheriff’s office said no other suspects are being sought at this time.
