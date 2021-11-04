COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) — A man is dead after being shot during an encounter with the Covington Police Department, according to the GBI.
The GBI says the Newton County 911 Center received a call about a domestic violence situation on Spillers Road in Covington around 8:50 p.m. Nov. 3.
When police officers arrived, they made contact with a woman and discovered 43-year-old Johnny Michael Gilbert had just left. The woman did not need medical care and the officers left.
The 911 center received another call at 10:26 p.m. from the woman who said Gilbert had returned and was violent.
Officers returned to the home and met Gilbert outside. As they were attempting to detain him, he reportedly began to resist. One of the officers used a Taser on Gilbert but it was ineffective.
Gilbert then grabbed the officer's Taser. One of the officers then fired his gun, hitting Gilbert at least once. Gilbert was transported to a hospital where he died.
The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the casefile will be provided to the Newton County District Attorney’ Office for review. The Covington Police Department is investigating the domestic incident.
This is the 83rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
