ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of Deionte Davis says they want justice for their son who was killed during a fight with an apartment security guard.

It happened at the One12 Courtland apartments near Georgia State University on October 27th. The building houses private apartments for college students, but are not owned or managed by the university.

The guard hit Davis after saying the 24-year-old was attacking people and tried to punch the guard. David died from injuries to his chest.

The security guard, who CBS46 is not naming, is employed by a third party company called Metro Security Services. Apartment management tells CBS46 that the guard is no longer at the property and will not be returning.

Sources close to the investigation tell CBS46 that police have been trying to question the guard further about the incident.

While the death has been ruled a homicide, no charges have been filed and we do not know yet if any are pending.