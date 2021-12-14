DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A man in his 30s was killed earlier today in DeKalb County.
According to DeKalb County Police Department, they responded to a call in the 700 block of Fayetteville Road SE near Glennwood Avenue at around 10:40 a.m.
Upon arrival, they discovered a man, who appeared to be in his early 30s, who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but he died.
Police say it appears the shooting victim was in an argument with the suspected shooter before the shooting. The shooter fled the scene, but police were able to detain him.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
