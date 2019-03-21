Decatur, GA (CBS46) Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man during a home invasion in Decatur.
The incident took place Thursday morning at an apartment on the 3200 block of Abbeywood Drive.
CBS46's Adam Harding talked with the father of the man who was shot during the incident.
The man's father says the suspects shot his son at the apartment. The victim's mother then chased after the suspects in a vehicle but she eventually crashed on I-20, ending the pursuit.
Officers found the teen's body on the living room floor once they entered inside.
The suspects are still on the loose. They are believed to have fled the scene in a gray or silver vehicle.
The victim is only identified as a 24 year-old man.
WATCH: Update on shooting (Can't see the video? Click here)
The victim's father told CBS46 that he had a similar situation seven years ago when his oldest son was shot and killed.
He says he's "heartbroken" over the incident.
Father talks with CBS46 News (Can't see the video? Click here)
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.