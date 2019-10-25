FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspect who was shot by a Forsyth deputy early Friday morning succumb to his injuries at Northeast Medical Center.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours at a residence in the northeast part of the county. Deputies were responding to a 911 call of aggravated stalking.
The suspect, who has not been identified, attempted to flee deputies on two separate occasions via car. The suspect was stopped only when a tire deflation device was utilized, the suspect then exited the vehicle with a handgun. As a result, a deputy discharged his firearm striking the suspect once.
The GBI later determined the weapon was a black BB gun with a laser sight.
The deputy's name has not been released, however the Sheriff's Office has confirmed the deputy is a 32-year-old male who has been with the force for four-and-a-half years.
