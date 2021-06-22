JONESBORO, Ga (CBS 46) — Clayton County Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man after a hit-and-run accident.
Tuesday at 6:13 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person laying down on the shoulder of the road at Iron Gate Boulevard off Tara Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man who appeared to have been struck by a hit-and-run vehicle.
The man was identified as Kenyell Price and police have notified his next of kin.
At this time, it is unclear at what time the accident occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.