PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police are investigating an accident after a Hartwell man was killed on Monday.
Officials said a man swerved his vehicle into oncoming traffic at the intersection of Jones Mill Spur to avoid hitting a car in front of him.
Chequan Burkett ,25, of Peachtree Corners told police that the car in front of him slammed its brakes which caused him to swerve. Burkett crashed head-on into the driver of a gold Honda Accord.
Police said 37-year-old Min Kim of Harwell died due to his injuries from the accident.
Burkett was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide and Failure to Maintain Lane; he is currently out on bond.
