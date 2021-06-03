JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) — A 23-year-old man is dead and police are searching for a suspect who they say struck him while he was stopped along the side of the road.
The John's Creek Police Department says the incident happened on McGinnis Ferry Road, just before the bridge that crosses the Chattahoochee River.
Police say 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III was attempting to secure a mattress and box spring to the top of his car when he was hit by a passing driver, who did not stay on scene.
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect's vehicle, which they describe as a dark four-door sedan, possibly a BMW. Authorities say the car should have damage to the front right bumper and hood area, front windshield damage and possibly some minor damage along the passenger side doors.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle, owner and/or driver is asked to call the Johns Creek Police Department. The investigator working the investigation is Officer Hennessee who can be reached at (470) 774-3358 or via email at alexander.hennessee@johnscreekga.gov.
