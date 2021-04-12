Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early Sunday morning fire which killed a man.
Douglas County Firefighters responded to house fire in the 3100 block of Christy Ridge Drive in Douglasville April 11. Multiple calls came into 911 operators around 5 a.m. Firefighters found single-family house on fire.
“Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames of the two-story structure early Sunday morning before it began spreading to nearby homes,” Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said. “Cadaver dogs with the Georgia Search and Rescue Team and heavy equipment was used to go through the debris in search of the man who was reportedly inside the home at the time of the fire.”
Fire crews found a 46-year-old man deceased in the garage area. Name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family, according to Douglas County government press release.
Fire investigators look at incidents like this as a reminder for everyone to check to see if they have a working smoke detector. Flames destroyed the structure to the point that it was unclear if the structure had a working smoke detector.
