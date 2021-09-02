ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man died inside a home following a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident that occured at a home in the 3000 block of Imperial Circle in southwest Atlanta around 4 p.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have detained one person at this time; however, the investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.