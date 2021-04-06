Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man on the downtown connector.
Atlanta police found the pedestrian in the middle of the northbound lanes of I-75/85 near the 17th Street bridge around 10:25 p.m. He had been struck by a car. He was unresponsive. Grady EMT’s pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police.
The driver remained at the scene. CBS46 News will have updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.