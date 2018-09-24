Rome, GA (CBS46)
One man is dead and three others injured following a shooting early Sunday morning in Floyd County.
The body of 35 year-old Tamaine DeShaun McKnight was found in a parking lot on Calhoun Avenue. Another man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a different location.
Two others showed up at Floyd Medical Center with gunshot wounds to their legs.
It is unclear what led up to the shootings.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Rome Police.
