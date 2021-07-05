Upper Riverdale Rd ax

CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46)— Clayton County detectives are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man early Monday morning.

The wreck happened near Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

Police said a man attempting to cross the street was struck by a vehicle. The man died at the scene.

The driver remained at the accident. Traffic remained at a standstill for several hours while police investigated the wreck.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, Georgia Department of Public Safety officials reported there were at least 10 fatalities over the July 4th weekend.

