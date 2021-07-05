CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46)— Clayton County detectives are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man early Monday morning.
The wreck happened near Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.
Police said a man attempting to cross the street was struck by a vehicle. The man died at the scene.
The driver remained at the accident. Traffic remained at a standstill for several hours while police investigated the wreck.
As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, Georgia Department of Public Safety officials reported there were at least 10 fatalities over the July 4th weekend.
July 4th Holiday Travel Count is 10 as of 6pm. Worked by Post 23-Brunswick(1) & Forsyth Co SO(1). Don't Drink and Drive. #gsp #gamccd #gacpd— Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) July 4, 2021
