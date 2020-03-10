PALMETTO, Ga. (CBS46)—Palmetto police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are working to find the person who shot and killed a man late Monday night.
Palmetto police said officers responded to a person shot call at the 500 block of Chestnut Drive just before 11:00 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound, police said.
Police determined the man was at home with a relative.
The relative told police the relative heard several gunshots and found the man fatally shot in the living room.
The relative lives at the home with the victim, and the relative was not injured during the shooting.
According to police, the shots came from outside of the home and the man was shot when a bullet went through the man’s door.
Police do not believe the suspect entered the home and police do not have anyone in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
